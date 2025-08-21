Local

Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself at Sanford Dollar General

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
SANFORD, Fla. — A man accused of exposing himself at a Dollar General in Sanford earlier his month has been identified and arrested.

Sanford police say Robert Eugene Curry III is charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Police say Curry is a registered sex offender and on felony state probation. Therefore, he was also charged with violating his probation.

