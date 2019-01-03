0 Registered sex offender accused of living at Seminole County neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said a registered sex offender from Virginia was living in a Seminole County neighborhood, undetected for months.

Not only did he fail to register his address in Florida, the neighborhood he moved into is in an exclusionary zone, meaning sex offenders are not allowed to live there.

Watch: Florida man attacks McDonald's employees in dispute over straws, police say

Residents at Charleston Estates said they were shocked to find out he was living there.

Stefon Canada moved here from Virginia in June, according to investigators. Records show he lived with a girlfriend and her grandmother in building seven.

Authorities said they found him after he registered the address with authorities in Virginia.

Canada spent the last 30 hours behind bars at the Seminole County Jail. But for six months, deputies said the convicted sex offender called the Charleston States, just outside of Sanford, home.

Deputies said he failed to register his address with the sheriff's office.

Watch: Wild monkeys with herpes in Central Florida: Population on the verge of doubling

"That is a felony,” said Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. “Here in Seminole County, you have to register if you are a sex offender within 48 hours and we don't want any folks like that flying under the radar here in Seminole County."

Not only that, the neighborhood is considered an exclusionary zone for sex offenders because of a playground on the property.

In 2016, Canada was convicted in a North Carolina courtroom on a charge of "taking indecent liberties with a minor."

Investigators said Canada, who moved here from Virginia to start a new life, gave every excuse in the book as to why he hadn't registered here in Florida.

Read: Watch out for this change on I-4 when you drive home

At one point, he told deputies he was supposed to register the day he moved here but couldn't find a ride.

However, authorities pointed out that Canada had been seen at a nearby Walmart and Dollar Tree store, which is just down the street from the sheriff's office.

“When you are talking about six months where you haven't registered, there are no excuses," Kealing said.

If Canada posts his $15,000 bond, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor.

He may also be facing federal charges as well for failing to register after crossing state lines.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.