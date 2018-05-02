Rep. Demings to hold town hall on gun violence in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rep. Val Demings will host a town hall Wednesday evening about gun violence.
The discussion, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., will be held at Orlando's Holden Heights Community Center.
Watch: Demings discusses gun violence at Valencia College town hall
Demings said she seeks to hear from both sides of the gun debate. She held a similar town hall last month at Valencia College.
Wednesday's event will be moderated by STAR 94.5's Monica May and will include a panel of students and experts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}