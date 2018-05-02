  • Rep. Demings to hold town hall on gun violence in Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Rep. Val Demings will host a town hall Wednesday evening about gun violence.

    The discussion, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., will be held at Orlando's Holden Heights Community Center.

    Related Headlines

    Watch: Demings discusses gun violence at Valencia College town hall

    Demings said she seeks to hear from both sides of the gun debate. She held a similar town hall last month at Valencia College.

    Wednesday's event will be moderated by STAR 94.5's Monica May and will include a panel of students and experts.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rep. Demings to hold town hall on gun violence in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trindade case: Jury begins deliberations in Winter Park beating death trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Justice for Cherish Perrywinkle: Donald Smith sentenced to death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman's body discovered in home near Delaney Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Woman screams at man driving wrong way on Clermont road