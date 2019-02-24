0 Rep. Murphy details House plan to block President Trump's national emergency declaration

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Top U.S. defense officials toured parts of the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday to see how the military could help beef up security there.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are set to vote Tuesday on a resolution to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.

One of those members of congress, spent time Saturday talking to people in her district.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy said she wants to take concerns she heard at the town hall, back to Washington.

The meeting touched on local issues as well as national issues, including health care, school safety and Trump's national emergency declaration.

During the listening session at Lake Howell High School, Murphy took questions from people in the 7th District.

Afterward, she spoke with WFTV reporter Ashley Edlund about her plans for Congress in the coming weeks, including her hopes for bill HR 8, a universal background check bill for gun sales that was introduced in January.

“If we have universal background checks, we'll be able to keep the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of the most dangerous individuals,” Murphy said. “And that will be one of many things we should do to keep our community and schools safer.”

Murphy also talked about her concerns over Trump declaring a national emergency to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

“I am concerned that he's declaring a national emergency in order to reappropriate funding, pulling money away from, say, the Defense Department in order to build a physical border wall, when we have already provided money for border security,” Murphy said.

The House plans to vote Tuesday to try to block Trump's declaration of an emergency.

“I hope in a bipartisan way, members of Congress can protect the powers given to our institution and support the balance of power within our democracy,” Murphy said.

