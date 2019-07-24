0 Rep. Val Demings discusses Mueller testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before two congressional committees about his nearly two-year long investigation Wednesday.

Rep. Val Demings, of Orlando, is one of three members of the House who have read the entire unredacted report.

“I believed when the report first came out four months ago that there was enough to begin impeachment proceedings. I have not changed that belief,” she said.

The investigation found that Russia did interfere in the election, but it did not find evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“I heard someone say the other day they may not read the book, but they’ll definitely watch the movie. We want the American people to hear critical portions of the Mueller report,” said Demings.

The investigation did lay out potential acts of obstruction of justice and House Democrats have been preparing to question Mueller on his decision not to clear President Trump of obstruction.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said at a press conference earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Trump is accusing Democrats of going after what he calls a do-over with the hearings, insisting the investigation is a hoax.

“No collusion. No obstruction. And yet it goes on and on. They think this is helping them. It is not,” said Trump.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.