Repaving work to get underway on Innovation Way

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Innovation Way in east Orange County is getting a makeover starting next week.

Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage crews are starting to repave Innovation Way on Monday from South Alafaya Trail to the State Road 528 ramps.

Work will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. While the project will require some lane closures, officials said traffic will continue in both directions.

The work is expected to take about two months to complete.

