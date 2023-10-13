Repaving work to get underway on Innovation Way

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Innovation Way in east Orange County is getting a makeover starting next week.
Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage crews are starting to repave Innovation Way on Monday from South Alafaya Trail to the State Road 528 ramps.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Work will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. While the project will require some lane closures, officials said traffic will continue in both directions.
The work is expected to take about two months to complete.
Read: 1 shot to death at Orlando apartment complex, police say
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group