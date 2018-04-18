0 Report: Brevard County mother beat, strangled newborn twins

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County woman beat and strangled her newborn twins and then told police she gave birth in a toilet, according to a police report.

Court documents released Tuesday said Rachel Lynn Thomas, 30, told authorities that she gave birth to twins on a toilet and that the infants later died.

A police report released later Tuesday night said an autopsy report revealed that the babies' injuries were not consistent with Thomas' story.

Police were called Sunday to a home on Laurel Oak Street where a baby was found unresponsive.

Thomas said she began to feel ill at work and went home to lay down on the couch, investigators said.

She told them she went to the restroom and gave birth over a toilet, investigators said.

Thomas told investigators she cut off the boy’s umbilical cord with a pair of scissors, placed the boy inside a blue shirt and began “cleaning up the mess,” documents said.

"Baby John Doe" was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas said she never saw the newborn open its eyes, cry or breathe and that the newborn was cold to the touch and blue, investigators said.

Investigators then went to Thomas' home where they found the body of "Baby Jane Doe" in a trash can, according to the report.

Thomas was unable to provide investigators with a timeline of the birth and when she called 911 for help, investigators said.

Thomas said she had no idea she was pregnant and continued to have her period until this month, investigators said.

Detectives said that Baby John and Baby Jane suffered severe blunt force trauma to their heads. They also said the umbilical cord was wrapped around Baby Jane's throat and that an object was lodged in the infant's throat.

They said it appeared as though Thomas tried to conceal the body with trash.

Thomas told investigators, “they were both dead and she got scared.”

Thomas was taken into custody Monday afternoon on charges of child neglect and one count of tampering with evidence. The charges were upgraded Tuesday to one count first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Thomas has two other children, ages 1 and 8, who are in the care of a relative, DCF said.

