0 Report: Lyft driver accused of sexual assault in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lyft driver was just arrested and is facing felony charges after a woman said she was sexually assaulted more than a year ago on her trip home.

The woman told investigators she was frozen with fear, according to an arrest report.

The alleged incident occurred close to 10 p.m. in December 2017 when the woman said she was in the back seat of the vehicle.

The woman told investigators she was headed home after leaving a restaurant on Daetwyler Drive when things took a scary turn.

That's when the woman told investigators she was picked up by Hector Bravo.

The woman told investigators she ordered a Lyft because "she was too intoxicated to drive home."

But on that ride home, she noticed Bravo had taken an alternate route to her house, according to a report.

Deputies said the woman alleged Bravo "reached back from the front driver seat with his right hand” and "began to rub her and eventually put his hands down her pants," according to a report.

The woman told deputies Bravo pulled into the driveway of an empty home in a subdivision.

Bravo then allegedly exited the car, got into the back seat and assaulted her even more, according to a report.

The Orange County incident report shows the victim "explained the fear was so great she could not get out of the car and run away," but she eventually pushed him off.

The woman said Bravo then dropped her off at the entrance of her neighborhood, from where she had to run home.

Deputies responded to the home where Bravo was arrested just days ago, after a lengthy investigation that included a GPS analysis tracing Bravo's stops that night, deputies said.

The data and testimony were enough for the state attorney's office to bring charges for sexual battery.

WFTV reporter Len Kiese reached out to Lyft for comment on whether Bravo is still employed as a driver, but he has not heard back.

The Orange County incident report states he was placed on suspension.

Bravo was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

