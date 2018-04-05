Report of suspicious person at Lake George Elementary was false, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A lockdown has been lifted at Lake George Elementary Thursday after what turned out to be a false report that there was a suspicious person on campus, school officials said.
Deputies received information from a student about a suspicious individual, between the ages of 11 to 12 years old, who was seen on campus at 9:33 a.m., officials said.
"I have my 9-year-old in there that suffers from anxiety, and myself, looking at cops with riffles walking through the classroom. I just imagine how she is right now, and there's no way I can get a hold of her until they let us in,” parent Debbie Virella said.
Deputies conducted a search but did not find the individual. School officials later discovered it was a false report.
Law enforcement officers surrounded the school as worried parents waited outside.
Deputies patrolled the school grounds for the remainder of the day.
The district has not identified the student who made the false report and has not said if the student will be punished.
