0 Report: Parramore has highest rate of asthma in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parramore has the highest rate of asthma in Orange County, according the Orange County Health Department.

In the past, people living in Parramore have pointed to pollution, saying being close by State Road 408 and the Interstate 4 interchange is the problem.

Read: Parramore residents demand action on neighborhood pollution complaints

Allergy and asthma expert Dr. Michael Anderson told Channel 9’s Sarahbeth Ackerman that people who live near busy roads could potentially impact the air quality, which in turn can irritate people’s asthma.

“The Parramore environment, right now, is under construction all around it, so there's a lot of dirt in the air. Plus, the smog from the cars, the carbon monoxide and other gases from the cars have been shown to provoke and to cause higher rates of asthma,” Anderson said.

Eyewitness News found evidence that asthma rates can be reversed.

In 2014, asthma death rates peaked in Volusia County, but then there was a sudden decrease by 72 percent in 2016.

A new study would need to be completed to figure out the reason behind the sudden drop, health officials said.

The city of Daytona Beach had the highest age-adjusted asthma death rate and the highest amount of hospitalizations.

The city of Deltona also had a lot of asthma-related hospital visits.

Anderson said no matter where people live, the environment can play a big factor. He said the best thing to do is pay attention to your body.

“Just knowing that it is asthma and not just some cough that isn't going away,” Anderson said.

A spokesperson for the Seminole County Health Department said based on a 2016 report, 5.6 percent of adults living in the county have asthma.

Eyewitness News is waiting to hear back from the Osceola County Health Department.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.