Report: ROTC instructor had sex with Lake Howell High School student

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) instructor has been arrested for having sex with a student at Lake Howell High School, deputies said.
Bryan Shane Teet, 47, faces two counts of unlawful sex with a minor, deputies said.
Deputies were told Monday that Teet and the student began a sexual relationship earlier this month that involved two encounters at a family member’s home, investigators said.
>>> Read other Seminole County stories <<<
Related Headlines
Teet was arrested Wednesday evening and has posted his $40,000 bail.
Teet denied ever having sex with the student, investigators said.
Investigators would only say the student is between 16 and 17 years old.
Michael Lawrence, a spokesperson for the Seminole County School District said Teet has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the school investigation and deputy investigation.
Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich is following this developing story. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6500.
#Breaking: Sheriff's office says Bryan Teet allegedly began an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/OaFI571kWv— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) April 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}