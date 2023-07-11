Report shows half of child hot car deaths in US have happened in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report shows half of all hot car deaths involving children have happened in Florida.

So far this year, eight children have died in hot cars.

Four were in Florida, including two here in Central Florida.

Read: Deputies: 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car in Volusia County

Data shows 36 children across the U.S. died in hot cars last year.

State troopers say there’s no safe amount of time to leave a child unattended in a car.

Watch: Mother released from jail after baby dies in hot car while she attended church

“The car can heat up 20 degrees in 10 minutes and so with this,” said Capt. Peter Bergstresser with the Florida Highway Patrol. “In extreme temperatures in Florida, we ask that you always keep an eye out for your pet, your child.”

In Florida, it is a first-degree misdemeanor to leave a child younger than six, alone in a car for more than 15 minutes.

Read: Toddler dies in hot car; parents facing charges

However, if the child is hurt, it can become a third-degree felony.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group