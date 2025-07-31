Reported shootout under investigation in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Eatonville police are looking for leads in a reported gunfire incident this week.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the Catalina Park subdivision at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say multiple 911 calls said it was a shootout.

Witnesses described seeing four males in ski masks, armed with semiautomatic rifles, fleeing in separate vehicles.

No one was injured.

The Eatonville Police Department is partnering with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eatonville Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group