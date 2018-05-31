Reports of escaped inmate from Lake Correctional Institution

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A search is underway after investigators received reports of an escaped inmate from the Lake Correctional Institution, officials said.
The incident was reported Thursday morning, but details of the reported escape from the state prison have not been released, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Related Headlines
The Sheriff’s Office is assisting prison officials, area police departments and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol in the search.
WFTV has a crew on the way. Check back on wftv.com for updates on this story.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}