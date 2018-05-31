  • Reports of escaped inmate from Lake Correctional Institution

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A search is underway after investigators received reports of an escaped inmate from the Lake Correctional Institution, officials said.

    The incident was reported Thursday morning, but details of the reported escape from the state prison have not been released, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The Sheriff’s Office is assisting prison officials, area police departments and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol in the search.

