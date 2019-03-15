  • Reports of suspicious device prompt traffic restrictions in Seminole County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office informed the community of traffic restrictions due to reports of a suspicious package Friday.

    The restrictions affect portions of Tuskawilla Road at Red Bug Lake Road.

    According to Seminole County PIO Bob Kealing, a person believed they saw something suspcious in a parking lot donation box.

    Officials with the bomb squad responed to investigate., but found no hazardous package, according to Kealing.

     

     

