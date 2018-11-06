Reports of suspicious packages at Lakeview Middle School

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Lakeview Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after two suspicious backpacks were found near the school, according to police.
An alert sent to parents from Orange County Public Schools said reports of a suspicious person, vehicle and backpacks on campus prompted the evacuation.
According to the Winter Garden Police Department, officers contacted a suspicious person at the school who said “police would be interested” in what was inside the two backpacks found in the area.
Officers said the person is being interviewed by Winter Garden detectives.
Children who walk to the school are being routed back home and other children are being dropped off at West Orange High School, according to police.
OCPS said no one is being allowed on campus at Lakeview Middle.
Winter Garden Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue bringing in more trucks and equipment. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZwZI4j41y3— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) November 6, 2018
Orange County Sheriff’s Office bringing in mobile command truck to scene near Lakeview Middle School. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/mll8dI65bB— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) November 6, 2018
