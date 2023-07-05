Reports: Orlando Pride and Brazilian International player Marta will play her last World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to ESPN.com, during an interview in Marta’s home country of Brazil, where she played in a weekend friendly versus Chili, this will be her final World Cup.

“Yes, it will be my last World Cup,” Marta told local media in Brasilia on Monday. “We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritize other things.

“I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal.”

Going into this World Cup, Marta is the all-time goals leader in World Cup history, men’s or women’s, with 17 goals and has scored at five World Cup tournaments.

Marta plays for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

The Pride signed Marta in 2017 and is currently the team’s all-time goal scorer with 27 goals and leads the team with 84 appearances.

She spent the majority of the 2022 season recovering from knee surgery.

She rejoined the Brazil international team during the 2023 She Believes Cup as a sub against Japan in the 68-minute.

In the 72-minute, Marta assisted with the game’s only goal to kick off the tournament by beating Japan 1-0.

Marta has been honored with the FIFA World Player of the Year award six times, and has played in six World Cups.

