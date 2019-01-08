Republican DeSantis to be sworn in as Florida's new governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis will be sworn in Tuesday as Florida's new governor, and Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol.
DeSantis' inauguration ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Florida's Old Capitol, where he'll lay out his vision for the next four years.
In November, DeSantis captured 55,000 more votes than Andrew Gillum to claim Florida’s governor seat.
DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities during pre-inaugural events Monday, saying that he's going to act quickly on a number of issues once the pomp and circumstances of the inauguration are over.
That includes naming three new justices to the Supreme Court, announcing major environmental policy proposals and visiting the areas devastated by Hurricane Michael in October.
DeSantis is replacing Gov. Rick Scott, who will be sworn into the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
