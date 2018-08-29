0 Republicans, Democrats choose their candidates ahead of 2018 midterm elections

FLORIDA - The stage is set for the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans and Democrats have made their choices.

The biggest race will be for the governor's seat, currently held by Rick Scott.

Ron Desantis won the Republican nomination, but perhaps the biggest upset of the night was the Democratic nomination.

Read: 2018 Florida Primary Election Results

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum beat Rep. Gwen Graham, who led the pre-election polls, to become the first African-American gubernatorial nominee in Florida’s history.

Gillum pulled ahead in the final hour.

Gillum embraces a "Medicare-for-all" health care system. He also said the government should "Abolish ICE in its current form."

Watch: WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth speaks with Andrew Gillum

Speaking with his supporters Tuesday night, Gillum presented himself as a direct answer to Trump-style politics.

“Those of us in this room. Those of us outside of this room. Those of us who didn't vote, and those who couldn't vote for me because they are Republican. But you know something? I want to be their governor too,” Gillum.

Gillum's victory was hard fought, and it took a major endorsement to put him over the top.

Political experts said Bernie Sanders' endorsement led to the win.

We could not have done it without you, Senator @BernieSanders. Let’s win in November! #BringItHome https://t.co/mtVzGpZVrB — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 29, 2018

Gillum lagged in fundraising. He spent about $7 million compared to Graham's $16 million, and he was slow to launch television ads.

Photos: Florida Primary Election Winners

However, the Republican candidate, Desantis, had an easy win. He was declared the primary winner over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

The results from the Panhandle section of the state put Desantis over the top. He credits an endorsement from Trump for his big win.

“I was able to talk to the president, and I want to thank him for his support. Thank him for entrusting me to be a great leader for Florida. Thank you, Mr. president,” Desantis said.

The President congratulates the man he backed in the FL-GOP Primary https://t.co/KQR7PVU48a — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) August 29, 2018

Desantis said he expects the president to help him campaign in Florida.

Desantis also said he had several names on his list for lieutenant governor and could decide in the next few weeks.

Florida Primary timeline: Big wins on election night

Gov. Rick Scott easily won his primary for a chance to face Democrat Bill Nelson in November in the race for U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

Scott won 89 percent of the Republican vote. The governor will be in Brevard County Wednesday to talk about jobs.

Mayor elect Jerry Demings won by a landslide.

“It feels pretty good. It’s been a long 13 months, you heard me say, and now it's about really transitioning to various offices, so I am looking forward to that,” Demings said.

Nancy Soderberg won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 6. She was the front runner going into the primary and won by a big margin.

Soderberg was a national security advisor and ambassador for the Clinton administration.

Soderberg will face Republican Michael Waltz in November.

Waltz worked at the Pentagon during the George W. Bush administration.

After 16 years serving as Orange County mayor, Teresa Jacobs will chair the Orange County School Board.

“We have kids that are going to school afraid. There are people that will tell me that statistically, our schools are safe. The chances of an incident in any of our schools or affecting our children are remote. But for our children, teachers, parents, any chance is a chance too great. We have to continue the work that the school district has already started to harden our schools, use technology in a non-intrusive way. I don't want kids to feel like they're walking into a prison cell. But, I want them to feel like they're walking into a safe environment,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs will replace the current chair, Bill Sublette, who served for eight years.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.