Researchers use AI to detect brain disorders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Researchers at the University of Florida are using artificial intelligence to help detect brain disorders by analyzing video recordings.

The AI technology can spot subtle changes in movement that are not noticeable to the human eye, allowing for earlier detection of disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

According to the researchers, early detection of movement changes is critical for treating brain disorders effectively.

The study conducted by the University of Florida found that even when a finger-tapping test appeared normal, AI was able to identify that individuals with Parkinson’s disease had slower movements compared to others.

