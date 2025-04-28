Resentencing begins for men convicted of 2004 ‘Xbox Murders’

DELAND, Fla. — The resentencing for two men convicted of killing six people over an Xbox in 2004 is currently taking place.

A jury was seated last week to determine the fates of Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino.

Investigators said Hunter and Victorino, along with two other people, broke into a man’s house after he had evicted Victorino for squatting.

Police also said Victorino’s second motive was to recover clothes and an Xbox left in the man’s house.

The other convicted killers in the case had conflicts with the other roommates who were present at the house at the time.

Police said six victims were ultimately tied up and beaten to death inside the home.

The pair was previously convicted of the murders, but changes in state law require the case to be resentenced.

Before the changes to state law, death sentences could only be imposed if every single juror voted in favor. However, that is no longer the case.

