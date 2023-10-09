Resentencing trial to begin Monday for convicted killer Bessman Okafor

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fate of Bessman Okafor is in the hands of jurors once again.

This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the unanimous decision requirement in death penalty cases.

It’s been over ten years since Okafor was first convicted of killing 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar.

The high-profile death penalty case started after the teenager was supposed to testify against Okafor for breaking into his Ocoee home in 2012.

Prosecutors said Okafor went to the home wearing an ankle monitor while out on bond and shot Zaldivar.

Two years after his original sentencing, the state supreme court overturned the death sentence, giving Okafor a chance at life.

The teen’s father has appeared at every hearing for Okafor, hoping for what he considers justice for his son.

And now, that question of justice will be redecided, this time with the only requirement of eight out of 12 jurors.

The trial starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, and Channel 9 will have updates on Eyewitness News.

