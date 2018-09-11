  • Resident warns neighbor after seeing lightning bolt, fire from Conway home

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire caused part of a Conway neighborhood home to cave in late Monday, Orange County officials said.

     

    A resident told Channel 9 that he saw a bolt of lightning, then smoke and flames coming from the back of his neighbor’s home on Conway Place Circle.

     

    Orange County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire could be weather-related. 

     

    "We were actually hesitant on putting our ladder truck up, because there was lightning coming down as we were on scene," OCFR Battalion Chief Steve Sherrill said.

     

    No one was injured.

     

