Resident warns neighbor after seeing lightning bolt, fire from Conway home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire caused part of a Conway neighborhood home to cave in late Monday, Orange County officials said.
A resident told Channel 9 that he saw a bolt of lightning, then smoke and flames coming from the back of his neighbor’s home on Conway Place Circle.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire could be weather-related.
"We were actually hesitant on putting our ladder truck up, because there was lightning coming down as we were on scene," OCFR Battalion Chief Steve Sherrill said.
No one was injured.
RIGHT NOW: I’m in the 4200 block of Conway Place Circle where several @OCFireRescue units are still working. This is video shot by a man who says he saw a huge crack of lightning, then minutes later saw smoke coming from the back of his neighbor’s house. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/cDaZqX9jel— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) September 11, 2018
Even though they’re only saying it’s “possible” the cause of the fire is weather-related, battalion chief says they were hesitant to put up the ladder when they arrived because lightning was continuously striking so close. pic.twitter.com/WzMmuCzYt0— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) September 11, 2018
