Residents concerned as drivers taking detour speed through Sanford neighborhood

SANFORD, Fla. - Despite being forewarned that the road was closed, several drivers made U-turns on U.S. 17-92 along Lake Munroe as crews work on Sanford’s Riverwalk project.
Many of those drivers ended up making a detour onto Riverview Avenue where the speed limit is only 25 mph.
Before officials closed the road, residents who live along Riverview Avenue said they would see maybe one or two cars every half-hour, but they say there’s been a steady stream since work started Monday.
“In the morning and in the afternoons, it’s a cut-through from the lake to S.R. 46 and I’m talking some cars will go 60 mph,” said Mike Fordham who lives in the neighborhood.
Speed has been the biggest issue for residents who live along Riverview. Jessica Jennison posted video on Facebook Monday to show how bad it has become.
“And then the cars are just flying by. It’s 25 mph and they’re doing faster than they should be doing. It’s unsafe for all the kids who play on this road,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the area along Riverview is on their radar and there will be a recurring law enforcement presence on the road to monitor speed.
