0 Residents fed up with eyesore property on busy intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County may soon move to take ownership of an old car dealership that's been an eyesore for nearly a decade.

The owner has paid tens of thousands of dollars in fines because of junk vehicles, graffiti and other violations on property on the Semoran Boulevard and Colonial Drive interchange.

Residents said they're fed up with the owner and the county.

“I wish they would clean it up and make them do something with it,” said Cecil Hall.

Some said it’s more than unsightly.

“The smell that comes out of there sometimes is unbelievable,” said nearby resident Daniel Santiago. “I’ve called and complained about things and nothing ever happens.”

County officials fined the owner, Henry Tran, more than $30,000 last year for too many vehicles, graffiti and general property maintenance problems.

Train paid the fines and said he’s tired of being harassed about it.

“I need to do something to survive,” he said.

Tran said he wants to build a new shopping plaza, but he has little money for big plans.

“I don't have the money to finish the project. That means it stays like this,” he said.

Tran said he has little sympathy for his neighbors and is committed to keeping his property.

The county plans to hold a September hearing and if this problem is not solved by then, county officials will likely take legal action to take ownership of the property.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.