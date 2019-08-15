Residents in Orange County want more commissioners to handle growing population

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A panel of Orange County residents are thinking about adding more county commissioners.
The process would begin with a series of meetings and hearings and a survey that asks residents questions regarding their commissioners.
There are six commissioners for the county's nearly 1.4 million residents.
The county is growing close to 1,000 new residents each week.
The county's charter review commission is currently evaluating the issue and it could end up on the 2020 ballot.
The commission is made up of a group of citizens who are not elected officials but are appointed by members of the county's board of commissioners.
"Those who seek an increase in representation have mentioned things like increase in the population and the fact that commissioners are part time. On the other side, there are people who say, well there are commissioners that perhaps should be full time," Camille Evans said.
The Charter Review Commission considers every issue that comes before the committee.
They encourage residents to submit ideas and concerns regardless of how big or small they may be.
