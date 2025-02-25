Residents near downtown Orlando voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live just south of downtown Orlando said they want more information about a planned homeless shelter.

Residents said they are unsure how the new shelter would impact the community.

Neighbors talked about their concerns Monday night at a town hall meeting.

They are worried the facility could bring crime and traffic to the area.

City officials want to use the Orange County Work Release Center on Kaley Avenue for the shelter.

Some residents said city officials are not providing the answers they need.

“There’s been zero transparency. They approved this on November 4th, and since then they’ve provided zero new information. We’re approaching four months,” said resident Octavian Cantilli.

Another meeting will be held March 3 at the Wadeview Center on South Summerlin Avenue in Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group