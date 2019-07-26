0 Residents warned about loud nighttime noise during bridge demolition

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Central Florida Expressway Authority has warned residents that there will be loud nighttime noise while a bridge at the State Road 408 and State Road 417 interchange is demolished.

The agency said the demolition will include work with jackhammers and other loud equipment.

The work will be completed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

TRENDING NOW:

Officials said demolition will begin the first week of August and will last at least one month.

Nearby resident Joseph Hitchcock said he is unhappy about the project.

"It's been an ongoing struggle with the construction company," he said. "They've already said they're going to be using jackhammers and other loud tools. And we were wondering why this is allowed because of the noise ordinances of Orange County."

The authority said the work must be completed at night because lane closures are necessary for the project.

Officials said they have taken steps to minimize the impact of construction to the surrounding community.

They said residents near the project should expect some level of noise throughout the course of the work and that bad weather or other circumstances could delay or prolong the demolition.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.