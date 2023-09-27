Restaurateurs team up with luxury liquor store chain The Good Pour

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando restaurant group led by a husband-and-wife duo has revealed its next venture involves wine, spirits and betting on a local startup.

Meraki Food Group, fresh off the sale of popular International Drive restaurant Tapa Toro to local restaurateur Jonathan Pluvinet, will use some of those funds to invest in The Good Pour, a Winter Park-based chain of new luxury wine and spirits shops.

The team behind The Good Pour emphasizes infusing retail with philanthropy — with a portion of profits going to charity and customers getting to choose which charity their proceeds help — and the startup chain has partnered with local charities including 4Roots, Second Harvest Food Bank, Clean the World Foundation, the National MS Society and several others.

