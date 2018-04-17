  • Reward increased to $5,000 for leads on man behind crime spree

    By: Angela Jacobs

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The reward has been increased in an effort to find the man accused of a violent crime spree across Central Florida.

    Police released another picture of the man they want find showing his bracelet up close. 

    The silver band is on his right wrist with individual sections or stones. 

    Police want to know if anyone recognizes the band or bracelet and can help identify the man. 

    WATCH: Crime spree suspect torching car

    Investigators believe he’s the man behind four armed robberies and two carjackings.

    The latest crime happened April 4 when police said he held a gun to a woman’s face and took her vehicle in the Petco parking lot at East Colonial Drive and North Bumby Avenue in Orlando, police said.

    Read: Surveillance, photos, sketch: Search for crime spree suspect continues

    The reward for information on the man was increased Monday to $5,000.

    The Florida Sheriffs Association donated the money.

    Officers believe the man may live close to where he dumped two stolen vehicles; one was found near John Young Parkway and Columbia Street, and the other was found on Willie Mays Parkway.

    Bracelet of crime spree suspect
    ORLANDO POLICE

