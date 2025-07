, Fla. — The Halifax Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward to find the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a trash compactor at a Daytona Beach apartment complex.

The dog, now named Daytona, was discovered last week in the compactor and is currently being cared for by the individuals who rescued him.

DUMPSTER DOG UPDATE (eyJpdiI6IjV0ODROeFYvdElvSmZVVS80WkxsRGc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiWFd1QVQ3c0tNRWEvNFlwRWpxVllWSWJlS3R3WlVZUlcyZlFtVTMvRU9hTkpkL0svME9SNU5IYlNBSkZsTjllOCIsIm1hYyI6IjhjNmM3ZTE5ZDE5M2IyZjExYWQ3ZmE4ZmVkYmEyNmNhNDc1N2I3NGE2MDUwOTg2OTY5Mjg2Mjk0NWM2ZWVhMWIiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group