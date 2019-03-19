Rick Scott works to ensure $140 million budget for Florida ports

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Sen. Rick Scott is in Port Canaveral Tuesday working to ensure more than $140 million is included in the federal budget for Florida's ports.
Scott discussed the need to keep the 15 Florida seaports moving. He highlighted the initiatives that he worked on as governor, including the $1.4 billion invested in the state's seaports and trade infrastructure.
"Even today, less than half of the goods that we buy in Florida that are shipped here internationally, come into a Florida port. That shows you the unbelievable opportunity to grow our port business," Scott said.
In 2017, the West Turning Basin was deepened to allow heavier cargo ships to get in and out of the ports.
Scott also helped reopen the port after it shut down during Hurricane Irma, and by reopening the port, fuel was brought into the state.
A new cargo berth in Port Canaveral is under construction, and it should be partially ready by the end of 2019. It will hold heavier cargo, including space components.
Meanwhile, crews broke ground Monday on the largest project at Cape Canaveral to date: a $163 million project with 188,000-square-foot terminal and a parking facility for 1,800 vehicles.
The construction is expected to finish by May 2020.
