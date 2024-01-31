Ride SunRail free for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail is offering free transportation to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games this Sunday.
Southbound service from the DeBary station will start at 11 a.m., and northbound service from the Poinciana station will start at 1 p.m.
A shuttle to Camping World Stadium will also be at 11 a.m. on Central Boulevard.
The Downtown Orlando Development Board helped to offer the free rides.
Lucky riders who travel using SunRail on Wednesday, Jan. 31 can win some SunRail swag, including a pair of Pro Bowl tickets.
The giveaway includes these trains: P306, P315, P316, P321 and P330.
