Rifle, gun stolen from locked Flagler County sheriff patrol car, officials say

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or persons who burglarized a locked patrol car Saturday, stealing a rifle and a handgun, a news release said.
The weapons were stolen while the patrol car was parked on Beachway Drive in Palm Coast, the release said.
The Sheriff's Office said the patrol vehicle was “equipped with firearm locks with built-in security features and a vehicle security system.”
“We are working diligently to determine why the security systems failed and following all leads to identify the suspect,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This was a bold crime, and to the thief I say this: ‘We are coming after you.’”
The release also said: “It is FCSO policy under General Order 025 that all weapons and ammunition approved for use by employees will be secured at all times both on-duty and off-duty. This incident will be reviewed by the Sheriff’s Loss Control Review Board for compliance with agency policy.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911, and mention case number: 2019-26064.
Tips can also be sent to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
