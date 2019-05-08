RIGHT NOW: Crews battle large brush fire in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Orange County are working Wednesday afternoon to contain a large bush fire.
Crews were called to the fire just before 3 p.m. near State Road 520 and James Creek Road.
Officials said the brush fire is around 40 acres and 70 percent contained.
No structures are being threatened by the fire, officials said.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
Latest #UPDATE from @FLForestService @FFS_ORLANDO. Additional units from #OCFRD arriving on scene now. https://t.co/RisNeZptsg pic.twitter.com/wbMFQz00WB— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 8, 2019
Vader Fire Update: Is now 70% contained @ 40 acres. Updates to follow. #FLFire— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) May 8, 2019
#Brushfire— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 8, 2019
STATE ROAD 520 & JAMES CREEK, CHRISTMAS #OCFRD units assisting @FFS_ORLANDO
South of @CFXway State Road 528 - Beachline Expy. No structures threatened. View location on @pulsepoint map below https://t.co/Knh0QXhKb5 pic.twitter.com/uYswAb4nh0
