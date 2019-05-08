  • RIGHT NOW: Crews battle large brush fire in east Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Orange County are working Wednesday afternoon to contain a large bush fire.

    Crews were called to the fire just before 3 p.m. near State Road 520 and James Creek Road.

    Officials said the brush fire is around 40 acres and 70 percent contained.

    No structures are being threatened by the fire, officials said.

    It’s not clear what started the fire.

     

     

     

     

     

