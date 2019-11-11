  • RIGHT NOW: Deputies searching Winter Garden home

    By: Katy Camp , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching a home in Winter Garden. This is what we know:

    • The home is on Pennsylvania Avenue
    • WFTV confirmed the search is being conducted in connection with a missing person's case
    • Chopper 9 showed deputies focused on the back yard
    • A beige shed appeared to have been emptied
    • A number of items were on the grass in front of the shed
    • The property has a lot of vegetation on it
    • Deputies are using shovels to dig in the yard
    • Crime tape is wrapped around portions of the property
    • Reporter Shannon Butler is on scene, speaking with investigators

