RIGHT NOW: Deputies searching Winter Garden home

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching a home in Winter Garden. This is what we know:
- The home is on Pennsylvania Avenue
- WFTV confirmed the search is being conducted in connection with a missing person's case
- Chopper 9 showed deputies focused on the back yard
- A beige shed appeared to have been emptied
- A number of items were on the grass in front of the shed
- The property has a lot of vegetation on it
- Deputies are using shovels to dig in the yard
- Crime tape is wrapped around portions of the property
- Reporter Shannon Butler is on scene, speaking with investigators
