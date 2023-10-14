‘Ring of fire’: Orlando Science Center hosts solar eclipse viewing party

ORLANDO, Fla. — People looked to the skies on Saturday to see the annular solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, but when it’s the furthest away from Earth.

It looks like there is a ring around the Moon, and it appears smaller than the Sun.

Groups across the country had a chance to catch a glimpse of the Moon pass in front of the Sun, starting as early as 11:30 a.m.

The celestial event looked different depending on where you were located in relation to the eclipse’s path.

Spectators in Oregon and Texas had the greatest chance to see the Moon cover the Sun and create a “ring of fire.”

In Central Florida, people were able to view about 60% of the solar eclipse.

Staff handed out special glasses at the Orlando Science Center’s watch party to safely see the eclipse.

Guests also participated in solar activities that helped them understand the science behind the phenomenon.

Even if you missed this solar eclipse, don’t worry. There will be another chance to see a different type of eclipse next year.

“We’ll have a total eclipse in April,” said Spencer Jones, OSC manager of public programming. “This is an annual eclipse, which is like a ring of fire. Next time, it will be a total eclipse where it gets totally blacked out.”

April 2024 will see the Great North American Total Solar Eclipse sweep from Texas to Maine (ncd)

