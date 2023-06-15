RIP, Cersei: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 deputy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are mourning the loss of one of their K9 coworkers.

The sheriff’s office announced Thursday that K9 Cersei, a golden retriever, has died.

Cersei joined the sheriff’s office in 2020 as a single-purpose narcotics detection dog.

“She was not just a dog but a loyal and dedicated member of our law enforcement team,” deputies said.

Deputies said Cersei was an inspiration to all who worked with her.

“Cersei was adorable, endearing, and affectionate, and she exuded charm and warmth that won the hearts of all who met her,” deputies said.

