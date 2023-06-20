Road-tripping north? I-75 could be closed both ways for 12 hours

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re planning on road-tripping north any time soon, you might want to double-check your route.

I-75 in Alachua County could be closed for as long as 12 hours due to a crash that happened after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation said a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned closing the northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 391 in Alachua County, which is north of Marion County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the chemical spill assessment and cleanup operation could take as long as 12 hours.

Read: Missing Titanic tourist sub: What we know now about the race to find the submersible

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. You can check Florida traffic conditions here.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group