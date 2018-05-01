Robbers carrying rifles hit Cocoa Burger King

COCOA, Fla. - Four robbers carrying rifles and a handgun entered a Cocoa Burger King Monday night, demanding money, police said.
Police said two culprits entered the Burger King on State Road 520 through the front door and two others entered through the back door.
The robbers got away with cash.
Information on whether there were injuries has not been released.
