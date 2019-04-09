Robbery suspect barricades himself inside DeLand home

DELAND, Fla. - Officials have staged outside a home in DeLand after reports that a robbery suspect has barricaded himself inside.
Units with the DeLand Police Department said that the suspect barricaded himself inside the home in the 1300 block of Fatio Road Monday afternoon.
Police said the robbery stems from a couple at the Intermodal Transit Facility who said a man approached them and implied he had a weapon. He then took a backpack before fleeing the scene.
The suspect's vehicle was later located in the 1300 block of Fatio Road.
DeLand Police and Volusia County deputies have urged all nearby residents to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
