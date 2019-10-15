Robbery suspect captured in Mount Dora hours after fleeing from Orange County deputies

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A 32-year-old robbery suspect who fled from Orange County deputies during an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Mount Dora late Monday was arrested Tuesday, the Mount Dora Police Department said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull over Charles Anthony Gunn II shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday in Orange County, but he sped away before the deputy approached the car.
Deputies said the car crashed in Mount Dora and two people ran from the car.
One person was captured shortly after the crash, but Gunn had been at large until Tuesday afternoon.
From Skywitness 9, deputies were seen using SWAT vehicles to tear through the roof of a vacant Mount Dora Public Works Department building.
Investigators said Gunn was not in the building as first thought, and he was arrested on Grant Avenue.
Deputies said Gunn robbed Vincent's Italian Restaurant early Monday. They said they are searching for a second suspect.
Schools were placed on lockdown during the manhunt as a precaution, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
