0 Robbery suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. - A 19-year-old man is in custody after a 12-hour standoff came to an end early Tuesday morning, DeLand police said.

The DeLand Police Department said the man barricaded himself Monday afternoon inside the home on the 1300 block of Fatio Road.

Earlier in the day, the man and three others approached a couple at the Intermodal Transit Facility on East Euclid Avenue. He implied he had a weapon before running off with a backpack, police said.

A bus driver told the four culprits that he captured the incident on video, and that's when the four took jewelry and pills out of the backpack before returning it to the couple, officials said.

The robbery suspects surrendered peacefully, but the fourth man drove to the Fatio Road home, where his vehicle was found, and wouldn’t come out, police said.

The man was holed up in a crawl space and called his father to help him, officials said. His father arrived and worked with authorities to get the man out, officials said.

"The objective of this is to bring enough law enforcement in to have a peaceful resolution in the end, and that's just what we did," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The name of the man has not been released.

No one was injured.

