Rock Your School: Orange County students engage in learning with sports

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 110 schools helped make learning fun for students with a slam dunk on Friday.

Orange County Public Schools participated in the Rock Your School event, encouraging students to learn standards-based lessons with sports activities.

This year’s theme was “Get Your Game On.” The movement creates a unique way to engage students and inspire achievement.

The Pershing School had a Glow Run as students ran laps and practiced hand/eye coordination with balloons and hula hoops.

First-grade students used word sounds to get to the next base in a baseball game and fifth-grade students acted out the Earth’s rotation and tossed a football for bonus points.

All students participated in “Mathketball” by solving math questions to shoot for points.

