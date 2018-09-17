WINTER PARK, Fla. - Some type of police activity in Winter Park has prompted Rollins College to go in “shelter in place” mode.
The school sent an alert via Twitter that said, “A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.”
The city of Winter Park advised drivers to avoid the area of Fairbanks Avenue and US 17-92 due to police activity.
No other details were released.
Rollins Alert: A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.— Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018
For further information, contact @WinterParkPD.
Police activity along Orange Ave between Fairbanks and US 17-92 in Winter Park. Please avoid the area until further updates.— City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) September 17, 2018
