    By: Chip Skambis , Megan Cruz , Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a death at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida.

    UCF police said a body was found by a roommate Sunday afternoon at the Pointe at Central apartment complex. The roommate called 911, police said.   

    "I wish I had more details. It's kind of worrying," resident Lisa Hoimian said.

    The deceased was not a UCF student, police said. 

    Police said there was not a threat to the main campus or surrounding area. 

    Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are assisting UCF police with the investigation. 

    The apartment complex is managed by UCF but is privately owned, police said. 

    No other details were released. 

