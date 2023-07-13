Rosemont residents call for speed limit reduction on section of Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Rosemont area say they’re fed up with the unsafe speed limits, and they want to see a change immediately.

Mateo Sheltie is a Huntley Park resident who says the cars speeding through their neighborhood have been an ongoing problem for some time.

“The Rosemont area is worth living, and Rosemont area people need to be heard when we speak, you know,” Sheltie said. “If they could reduce the speed, that will be perfect.”

Sheltie says the problem area falls specifically along Orange Blossom Trail between Clarcona -Ocoee Road and Cinderlane Parkway.

The residents met with Florida Department of Transportation officials Thursday afternoon where they outlined the kinds of changes they’d like to see.

“We feel that we should have a lower speed limit of 35 miles-an-hour, like the packing district,” Rosemont resident Vicki Vargo said.

Orange Blossom Trail is already being redesigned in an area approximately three miles south of Rosemont. The changes there are meant to reduce the number of crashes in the area.

According to data from FDOT, 503 crashes were reported in the area between January 2012 and March of 2019.

The changes made there will include a redesign of the road and reduced speed limits, which Shelti and Vargo say they want in their neighborhood as well, and they say they won’t stop until something is done.

“We knock on people’s door, but it’s not opening, no answer and we’re just getting frustrated,” Sheltie said.

“We’re expecting action from the Florida Department of Transportation,” Vargo said. “To hear us and to tweak their plan to accommodate what we need.”

FDOT says it has received multiple complaints about speeding in the area and are working with city and county officials on ways to make it safer for pedestrians.

As of now, there’s no timeline on a possible solution.

