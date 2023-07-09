RSL stake a claim to being the Lion Kings of MLS with a win over Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City was coming into Saturday riding high after a four game unbeaten run, but Chicho Arango and Real Salt Lake sent the Lions home with a loss, 4-0.

Oscar Pareja went with the same lineup as he did against Toronto FC last Tuesday. A lineup that was dominant and scored four goals against their previous opponent.

From the start of the game, the Lions looked like they would continue their run with three shot attempts in the first three minutes of the match but after those attempts, RSL appeared to be the more aggressive team on the pitch Saturday night.

RSL got their first opportunity in the 11-minute when Andrew Brody sent a cross in the box to the back post to Damir Kreilach, whose header went into the wrong side of the net.

RSL fans did not have to wait long for their new designated player Chicho Arango to make his impact on the night.

In the 23-minute, RSL’s Pablo Ruiz fed the ball inside the box from a set piece, and Arango powered through two Lion defenders and one of his players to be the first to the ball and head it into the back of the net.

RSL would take the lead 1-0 and not look back.

RSL would get a second goal in the 41-minute with another set piece header by Justen Glad, making the score 2-0.

Late in the first half, City had a couple more opportunities at goal but could not get on the board before halftime.

In the second half, RSL added two more goals in the 78-minute when Jefferson Savarino was left unmarked on the far post and able to settle the ball, have time to aim and fire a shot across the goal and into the net, putting RSL up 3-0.

89-minute, RSL’s Anderson Julio ran right past City’s backline to pick up a through ball and ended up one-on-one against Pedro Gallese, beating Gallese with a shot into the bottom right corner, final score 4-0.

Orlando is on the road again next week when they head up I-75 to face Atlanta United Saturday night.

When: July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Watch: Apple TV - Free, FS1

