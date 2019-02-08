Rubio: All options on the table for Venezuela

ORLANDO, Fla. - In an interview with Eyewitness News, Florida’s senior senator, Marco Rubio said all options are on the table when it comes to the growing political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela; stopping just short of suggesting military action.
“There has been a lot of talk about military intervention, but I don’t think the White House has ever used that term,” said Rubio. “All options are on the table and that’s always the case, if American national security interests are threatened anywhere in the world, the US always retains the option of using military force as one of the tools it has at its disposal to protect our national security interests.”
As the situation in Venezuela starts to spill over into neighboring countries, Rubio has been a leader in the US Senate, calling for free and democratic elections to restore order to the country.
“The interest here is that there be free and fair elections, someone will be elected president, and all according to the Venezuelan constitution,” said Rubio.
New elections do not seem likely as tensions within the South American country have escalated in recent days with embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro temporarily using tanker trucks to block a bridge on the Colombia-Venezuela border, limiting the flow of food and medicine into the country.
Last month the US imposed sanctions Venezuela’s state-owned oil company as well as a freeze on any of its assets in the US, while also barring Americans from doing business with the company.
The sanctions come as more than 3 million Venezuelans have fled the country in the last three years amid skyrocketing inflation and dwindling food and healthcare.
