Runners participated in 5K hosted by the Florida Puerto Rican Parade

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Puerto Rican Parade organization held the second Gua’Kia 5K on Saturday morning.

Runners took off from the starting lane at the Austin Tindall Sports Complex on Boggy Creek Road in Kissimmee.

Volunteers helped organize the event to promote health in the community.

There were also awards for the top three overall male and female runners.

